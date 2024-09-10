Santa Barbara County Probation Department to get new centralized home on the South Coast

Work is now officially underway on a new government building in Santa Barbara County you hopefully will never have to visit, but is badly needed.

The county is building a new Probation Department building, which will consolidate all of its probation related services in the southern part of the county into one spot.

The 33,000 square foot, approximately $38 million dollar building with be on the 1000 block of Garden Street in downtown Santa Barbara. It’s currently a parking lot.

Probation services in the southern part of the county are currently in multiple locations, so the new building will improve efficiency for clients and staff.

The goal is to have the building completed, and ready for use in the fall of 2026.