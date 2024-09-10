Firefighters planning to set brush fire in Santa Barbara County in the name of science

Firefighters have been busy battling brush fires around Southern California. But, Wednesday they are planning to set one in Santa Barbara County in the name of science.

A controlled burn is planned for grassland around UC Santa Barbara’s lagoon.

The fire will burn some invasive species of grass. At the same time, they are re-burning an area from a 2016 burn. Graduate students are studying a theory that a hot enough fire can sterilize the seed banks of invasive grasses, setting the stage for native plants to return.

The burning is taking place in conjunction with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, and the county's Air Pollution Control District. Plans call for the fire to take place from around 10 a.m. until noon. Smoke could be visible throughout southern Santa Barbara County.