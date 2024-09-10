Environmental groups upset with deal which sets stage for restart of oil pipeline on Gaviota Coast

Some environmental groups are upset over a settlement which could play a major role in a company’s efforts to restart the oil pipeline which ruptured in Santa Barbara County in 2015, causing a massive oil spill.

It’s the latest news in the controversy over efforts to restart what was the Plains All-American Pipeline. It ruptured on the Gaviota Coast in 2015, spilling about 140,000 gallons of crude oil.

Sable Offshore Corporation now owns the pipeline, and wants to repair and restart it.

The state required the addition of emergency safety shutoff valves. But, County Supervisors didn’t approve the plan, stalling it. Sable sued, challenging the county’s jurisdiction.

In a settlement announced last week, Sable agreed to put the 16 safety valves underground. The county loses jurisdiction, because the state regulates underground pipelines. The company also agreed to a safety monitoring and preparedness program.

But, some environmental groups want the county to reconsider, and told County Supervisors that Tuesday.

"The county's denial was appropriately based on concerns of another oil spill," said Linda Krop, with the Santa Barbara based Environmental Defense Center. She said the EDC, the group Get Oil Out, and the Santa Barbara County Action Network think the public should have a say in the situation.

"Our request is that the county put its decision on hold, hold a public hearing, and then make a decision," said Krop.

The request came during the public comment portion of the board meeting, so supervisors couldn’t take formal action.



