California Coast News

One dead, two hurt following head-on crash on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 8, 2024 at 10:49 PM PDT
One person died, and two were hurt in a head-on traffic accident on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
CHP arrested driver of car following crash.

CHP investigators say one person died, and a second was seriously injured after a wrong-way driver caused a head-on crash in Santa Barbara County.

Officers received a report of a wrong way driver at about 5:15 Sunday morning on southbound Highway 101, in the Los Alamos area. The crash happened about 15 minutes later, on the 101 near Betteravia Road in Santa Maria.

The northbound car smashed into a southbound pickup truck. The truck’s driver was seriously injured, and the passenger died. The driver of the car was seriously injured. She’s been arrested in connection with the collision.

The southbound 101 was closed for hours, and didn’t reopen until Sunday afternoon.
Tags
california coast newshighway 101 crashcal coast news
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco