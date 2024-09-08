One dead, two hurt following head-on crash on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County

CHP investigators say one person died, and a second was seriously injured after a wrong-way driver caused a head-on crash in Santa Barbara County.

Officers received a report of a wrong way driver at about 5:15 Sunday morning on southbound Highway 101, in the Los Alamos area. The crash happened about 15 minutes later, on the 101 near Betteravia Road in Santa Maria.

The northbound car smashed into a southbound pickup truck. The truck’s driver was seriously injured, and the passenger died. The driver of the car was seriously injured. She’s been arrested in connection with the collision.

The southbound 101 was closed for hours, and didn’t reopen until Sunday afternoon.