Proposed new 4500 square mile marine sanctuary on Central Coast closer to becoming a reality

A federal agency has released a key study for a proposed new marine sanctuary off the Central Coast which would provide new protections for more than 116 miles of coastline.

The idea of a Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary has talked about for decades, and is now very close to becoming a reality.

The National Oceanic And Atmospheric Administration has released the environmental impact report with boundaries for the proposed 4500 square mile sanctuary.

It would provide a variety of new protections for the ocean, and coastline.

The sanctuary would initially extend from off of Gaviota to Southern San Luis Obispo County. It would eventually grow to connect with the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary.

Chumash Tribal leaders negotiated a unique agreement to deal with a possible sticking point. The final part of the sanctuary would be added after some offshore wind power sites are built off of Morro Bay.

NOAA now has to wait 30 days before making a final decision on the creation of the sanctuary.