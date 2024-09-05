2024
California Coast News

Settlement moves company closer to restarting oil pipeline which ruptured in Santa Barbara County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 5, 2024 at 12:32 PM PDT
Approximately 140,000 gallons of oil spilled in the May, 2015 Plains All-American pipeline rupture near Refugio State Beach.
Sable Offshore Corporation is hoping to restart the pipeline before the end of 2024.

There’s been a settlement in a key battle over efforts to restart the oil pipeline which ruptured in Santa Barbara County in 2015, causing a massive oil spill.

It’s the latest development in efforts to restart what was the Plains All-American Pipeline. It ruptured on the Gaviota Coast in 2015, spilling about 140,000 gallons of crude oil.

Plains proposed replacing the pipeline, but then sold it. It’s currently owned by Sable Offshore Corporation. Sable wants to repair and restart the pipeline, possibly by the end of this year.

The state required the addition of emergency safety shutoff valves. But, County Supervisors didn’t approve the plan, stalling the effort, and Sable sued.

In a settlement, Sable agreed to put the 16 safety valves underground. The county loses jurisdiction, because the state regulates underground pipelines.

The company agreed to establish a Santa Barbara County based monitoring and emergency response team, and to provide first responders with additional training and equipment. And, it will establish pipeline control centers in the county.

If the company gets needed state and federal approvals, it would set the stage for the controversial reactivation of three idle oil platforms off the Santa Barbara County coastline.

Environmental groups had hoped that the pipeline issues would lead to the permanent shutdown of the oil platforms.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
