Heat wave hitting Tri-Counties could last longer than expected

The heat wave hitting the Tri-Counties could last a little longer than expected. Meteorologists now say it looks like it will peak on Friday instead of Thursday, with only minor cooling Saturday.

Highs could be 10-20 degrees above normal for this time of year for some inland, and valley areas. The marine layer has been keeping areas along the coast cooler, but there’s expected to be less in the way of night and morning low clouds and fog by the end of the week.

There’s an Excessive Heat Warning in effect for most inland areas of the Tri-Counties through 8 p.m. Saturday. There’s an Excessive Heat Advisory for coastal areas into Saturday night.

The cooling trend is expected to start Saturday, but it will be so gradual it might be the middle of next week before daytime temperatures return to normal.