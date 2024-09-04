2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Heat wave hitting Tri-Counties could last longer than expected

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 4, 2024 at 3:38 PM PDT
As they say in real estate: Location, Location, Location. High temperatures will vary widely in the Tri-Counties during a mid-July heat wave.
Cristina Glebova
/
Unsplash
As they say in real estate: Location, Location, Location. High temperatures will vary widely in the Tri-Counties during a mid-September heat wave.

It may peak Friday, with cooling so gradual it could be the middle of next week before temperatures are back to normal.

The heat wave hitting the Tri-Counties could last a little longer than expected. Meteorologists now say it looks like it will peak on Friday instead of Thursday, with only minor cooling Saturday.

Highs could be 10-20 degrees above normal for this time of year for some inland, and valley areas. The marine layer has been keeping areas along the coast cooler, but there’s expected to be less in the way of night and morning low clouds and fog by the end of the week.

There’s an Excessive Heat Warning in effect for most inland areas of the Tri-Counties through 8 p.m. Saturday. There’s an Excessive Heat Advisory for coastal areas into Saturday night.

The cooling trend is expected to start Saturday, but it will be so gradual it might be the middle of next week before daytime temperatures return to normal.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsextreme heatexcessive heating warningssun
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco