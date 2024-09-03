Good Samaritan who saved pilot from burning wreckage of plane crash in Ventura County called hero

A man who happened to be near the scene of a plane crash in Ventura County is now being called a hero for his quick actions to save the pilot.

A stunt biplane crashed August 25 in an industrial area off of 12thStreet in Santa Paula, near Santa Paula Airport. The plane caught on fire. A man saw what happened, and pulled the pilot out of the flaming wreckage. He then used a fire extinguisher to douse the flames on the man.

Graham Pollock received serious burns. The 25-year-old Santa Paula man is reported to be in serious, but stable condition at a burn unit in Los Angeles County.

The name of the Good Samaritan hasn’t been released. Federal investigators are trying to determine what led to the crash.