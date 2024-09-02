2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

What to do with idle oil wells? Bill by Santa Barbara Assemblyman would require them capped

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 2, 2024 at 10:48 PM PDT
The Summerland coast was packed with piers, and oil wells in the late 1800's and early 1900's. Over time, companies abandoned the projects, leaving behind orphaned wells which were often improperly plugged.
The Summerland coast was packed with piers, and oil wells in the late 1800's and early 1900's. Over time, companies abandoned the projects, leaving behind orphaned wells which were often improperly plugged.

A bill by a Tri-Counties legislator to plug some of the state’s estimated 40,000 idle oil wells is now on the governor’s desk, awaiting a decision as to whether he will sign it into law.

AB 1866 would require large operators to plug 15% of their idle wells in the first year of the law taking effect. The percentage would rise to 20% of the idle wells by 2030. Wells within 3200 feet of communities would also have to be prioritized.

Democratic Assemblyman Gregg Hart of Santa Barbara authored the legislation. Hart says nearly half of the 40,000 idle wells haven’t been in use for decades. Leaks from old well can cause air and water pollution, and threaten the environment.

He says some wells are at risk of becoming orphan wells. If the companies owning them go out of business, the state gets stuck dealing with them. One example is Summerland, where there are hundreds of orphaned wells on the coast.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsabandoned oil wells
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco