2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Sizzling! Monster heat wave on tap for Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 2, 2024 at 10:22 PM PDT
Luis Graterol
/
Unsplash

Temperatures could be 10-20 degrees above normal in parts of region.

Meteorologists say we’re in for a monster heat wave in the Tri-Counties this week.

Temperatures could be well above normal Tuesday through Friday. There’s an excessive heat warning for inland, and mountain areas of Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties.

Highs could be 10-20 degrees above normal inland, and 5-10 degrees above average in coastal areas. A shallow marine layer could help keep the coast from hitting excessive temperatures.

There will be an elevated brush fire danger, especially Thursday into Friday because of the heat, and moderate wind which is expected. Cooling is predicted as we move into next weekend.
Tags
cal coast newsHeat Waveexcessive heating warningscalifornia coast news
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco