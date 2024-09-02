Sizzling! Monster heat wave on tap for Tri-Counties

Meteorologists say we’re in for a monster heat wave in the Tri-Counties this week.

Temperatures could be well above normal Tuesday through Friday. There’s an excessive heat warning for inland, and mountain areas of Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties.

Highs could be 10-20 degrees above normal inland, and 5-10 degrees above average in coastal areas. A shallow marine layer could help keep the coast from hitting excessive temperatures.

There will be an elevated brush fire danger, especially Thursday into Friday because of the heat, and moderate wind which is expected. Cooling is predicted as we move into next weekend.