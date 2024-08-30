2024
California Coast News

Two dead, three hurt in crime rampage in Ventura County: Suspect in custody

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 30, 2024 at 12:39 AM PDT
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Detectives say suspect, victims knew each other.

A man is in custody following a crime spree in Ventura County which left two people dead, and three hurt. It was a deadly few hours with a wave of attacks in Oxnard and Camarillo.

It started in Oxnard at around 1 Thursday afternoon, when police say Alvin Otis Johnson stabbed another person in a car with him. The man who was stabbed later died at a hospital. A woman in the car escaped without injury.

Ventura County Sheriff’s detectives say Johnson then went to Camarillo at around 5 p.m., and attacked four people at a home on Huerta Court. A 75-year-old woman later died from her injuries. Three men suffered minor injuries.

The 42-year-old Camarillo man was arrested at the scene. None of the victims have been identified yet.

Detectives say Johnson, and the victims knew each other. They are investigating whether drugs might have been a factor in the rampage.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
