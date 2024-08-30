Two dead, three hurt in crime rampage in Ventura County: Suspect in custody

A man is in custody following a crime spree in Ventura County which left two people dead, and three hurt. It was a deadly few hours with a wave of attacks in Oxnard and Camarillo.

It started in Oxnard at around 1 Thursday afternoon, when police say Alvin Otis Johnson stabbed another person in a car with him. The man who was stabbed later died at a hospital. A woman in the car escaped without injury.

Ventura County Sheriff’s detectives say Johnson then went to Camarillo at around 5 p.m., and attacked four people at a home on Huerta Court. A 75-year-old woman later died from her injuries. Three men suffered minor injuries.

The 42-year-old Camarillo man was arrested at the scene. None of the victims have been identified yet.

Detectives say Johnson, and the victims knew each other. They are investigating whether drugs might have been a factor in the rampage.