No more flooding? Project to prevent flooding on section of Highway 101 in Ventura almost complete

Caltrans officials hope they've solved a recurring problem with flooding that's caused big backups during rainy season on Highway 101 in Ventura.

Rising groundwater would seep into the shoulder, and left lane of the northbound highway near California Street. The flooding would often close the lane.

Caltrans

The issue was clogged underground drains. Last September, a half mile stretch of the shoulder, and the left lane were closed for a $2.5 million emergency repair project.

The underground drains were replaced. A ditch was added to divert rising groundwater. And, a pump station was installed to remove rising groundwater. Some minor work is still underway, but the left lane and the left shoulder have reopened.