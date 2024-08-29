2024
No more flooding? Project to prevent flooding on section of Highway 101 in Ventura almost complete

KCLU | By Jay Price
Published August 29, 2024 at 1:39 PM PDT
Caltrans
A $2.5 million dollar project to install a pump system to prevent flooding on a section of Highway 101 in Ventura is complete.

Pump station installed to help deal with rising groundwater.

Caltrans officials hope they've solved a recurring problem with flooding that's caused big backups during rainy season on Highway 101 in Ventura.

Rising groundwater would seep into the shoulder, and left lane of the northbound highway near California Street. The flooding would often close the lane.

Caltrans

The issue was clogged underground drains. Last September, a half mile stretch of the shoulder, and the left lane were closed for a $2.5 million emergency repair project.

The underground drains were replaced. A ditch was added to divert rising groundwater. And, a pump station was installed to remove rising groundwater. Some minor work is still underway, but the left lane and the left shoulder have reopened.
Jay Price
Jay Price is the military and veterans affairs reporter for North Carolina Public Radio - WUNC.
See stories by Jay Price