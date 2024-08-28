2024
SpaceX launch from Central Coast cancelled after mishap involving similar rocket on East Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 28, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT
The reusable first stage booster of a Falcon 9 rocket apparently caught on fire, and then exploded during a landing on a barge off the East Coast early Wednesday morning. While the booster was destroyed, it succeeded in its mission of boosting 21 satellites into orbit.
SpaceX
Cape Canaveral launch was successful, but reusable booster appeared to catch on fire, and then exploded during landing.

A rocket launch scheduled for the Central Coast early Wednesday morning was cancelled after an accident involving a similar rocket on the East Coast.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket successfully took of from Cape Canaveral at 12:48 a.m. It carried 21 Starlink satellites into orbit.

But, there was a major accident when the reusable first stage booster was landing on a barge off the East Coast. Video showed a flame coming from the booster as it was touching down. It then appeared to catch on fire, and then tipped over and exploded.

No one was hurt, because the landing barges are unmanned.

As a result of the accident, SpaceX then cancelled a Falcon 9 launch scheduled for later Wednesday morning from Vandenberg Space Force Base, pending an investigation.

It was the 23rd flight for the booster, which is a record number.

Despite the accident, the Falcon 9's have a remarkable safety record. There have been more than 260 successful flights and landings of the reusable boosters. The last failure dates back to February of 2021.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
