Pilot critically injured in Ventura County plane crash
Federal investigators are trying to figure out what led to a plane crash in Ventura County which left its pilot critically injured.
The plane went down at about 12:30 Sunday afternoon in an industrial area near Santa Paula Airport. The plane burned after the crash. The pilot was flown to a hospital by helicopter. His name hasn’t been released.
It was a small biplane known as a Pitts Special, which are commonly used for aerobatics.