2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Pilot critically injured in Ventura County plane crash

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 26, 2024 at 12:01 PM PDT
Ventura County Fire Department
The pilot of a plane was seriously injured when his plane went down near Santa Paula Airport Sunday afternoon.

Federal investigators are now trying to determine what occurred.

Federal investigators are trying to figure out what led to a plane crash in Ventura County which left its pilot critically injured.

The plane went down at about 12:30 Sunday afternoon in an industrial area near Santa Paula Airport. The plane burned after the crash. The pilot was flown to a hospital by helicopter. His name hasn’t been released.

It was a small biplane known as a Pitts Special, which are commonly used for aerobatics.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsplane crashsanta paula
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco