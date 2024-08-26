Contained! Firefighters have 100% containment of a wildfire in the Los Padres National Forest

Firefighters say they’ve hit 100% containment of a wildfire that’s been burning in Santa Barbara County, in the Los Padres National Forest.

The Refugio Fire started last Thursday night, off of Refugio Road in the Santa Ynez Mountains. It prompted evacuation warnings for some ranch homes in the area. But, firefighters were able to protect the homes, with no damage reported.

By Friday night, they were able to stop the fire’s growth at just under 90 acres burned.

At its peak, more than 400 firefighters aided by aircraft fought the fire.

While the fire is now contained, there are still teams patrolling the burn area looking for hot spots. The cause is still under investigation.