California Coast News

Wildfire burning in mountains above Gaviota Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 23, 2024 at 4:48 AM PDT
A Santa Barbara County Air Unit helicopter makes a water drop on a fire burning on the Gaviota Coast early Friday morning.
Scott Safechuck
/
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
A Santa Barbara County Air Unit helicopter makes a water drop on a fire burning on the Gaviota Coast early Friday morning.

Blaze is in the Santa Ynez mountain range near Refugio Road.

Firefighters are dealing with a wildfire burning in the Los Padres National Forest on the Gaviota Coast.

The fire was reported just after 11 p.m. Thursday on the east side of Refugio Road. Some ranch homes in the isolated area received precautionary evacuation warnings.

At around 3:45 a.m. Friday, it was estimated at 20 acres burned. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department used its helicopter with night water dropping capability to battle the blaze overnight. By around 8, it had grown to around 90 acres.

Gusty wind 35 to 45 miles an hour is being reported, but firefighters are being helped by high humidity to the 40% to 50% range.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newswildfirerefugiolos padres national forest
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco