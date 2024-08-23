Wildfire burning in mountains above Gaviota Coast

Firefighters are dealing with a wildfire burning in the Los Padres National Forest on the Gaviota Coast.

The fire was reported just after 11 p.m. Thursday on the east side of Refugio Road. Some ranch homes in the isolated area received precautionary evacuation warnings.

At around 3:45 a.m. Friday, it was estimated at 20 acres burned. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department used its helicopter with night water dropping capability to battle the blaze overnight. By around 8, it had grown to around 90 acres.

Gusty wind 35 to 45 miles an hour is being reported, but firefighters are being helped by high humidity to the 40% to 50% range.