2024
California Coast News

Teenage driver shot by attacker in another vehicle in Oxnard

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 23, 2024 at 11:25 AM PDT
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

17-year-old girl reported to be in stable condition after emergency surgery.

A teenager is recovering after being shot in the neck while driving a car in Oxnard.

The 17-year-old was driving on the 500 block of Cuesta Del Mar Drive at around 9 Thursday night when someone in another vehicle opened fire. Several shots were fired. The teenage driver was hit, but her two passengers escaped uninjured.

The car then crashed as the victims were trying to get to a hospital. The teen is reported to be in stable condition after undergoing emergency surgery.

Detectives are trying to figure out if the people in the car were being targeted, or if was a random attack.
