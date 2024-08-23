Four teens arrested for string of arson fires targeting historical museum in Ventura County

Four teens have been arrested in connection with a string of arson fire focused on a historical museum in Ventura County.

Two small fires occurred at the Fillmore Historical Museum last Sunday. They were knocked down before they could cause serious damage. A third fire occurred on Tuesday, and once again it was stopped quickly.

Ventura County Sheriff’s detectives, and Fillmore Fire department investigators determined the fires had been intentionally set.

Friday morning, one 14-year-old, and three 13-year-old boys were arrested on arson charges. They were cited and released to the custody of their parents, pending the results of Juvenile Justice Court proceedings.