Firefighters stop growth of wildfire in the Santa Ynez Mountains above the Gaviota Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 23, 2024 at 2:38 PM PDT
The wildfire burning in the Santa Ynez Mountains around daybreak Friday. By midday, little smoke was visible from the fire.
Los Padres National Forest
About 90 acres have burned since the fire started Thursday night. Some 400 firefighters aided by aircraft are involved with trying to stop the blaze.

An army of firefighters has made progress in battling a brush fire burning in Santa Barbara County, above the Gaviota coast. They’ve been able to keep the fire from growing today, holding at around 90 acres burned.

The fire started just after 11 p.m. Thursday night off of Refugio Road. It prompted evacuation warnings for some of the scattered ranch homes in Refugio, and Venadito Canyons. No damage has been reported.

About 400 firefighters aided by aircraft have been fighting the fire. It could take a few days to contain it, because of the rugged terrain. The fire has burned into the area charred by the Sherpa wildfire several years ago, and the limited fuel supply helped slow its growth.

The cause is under investigation.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco