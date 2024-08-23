Firefighters stop growth of wildfire in the Santa Ynez Mountains above the Gaviota Coast

An army of firefighters has made progress in battling a brush fire burning in Santa Barbara County, above the Gaviota coast. They’ve been able to keep the fire from growing today, holding at around 90 acres burned.

The fire started just after 11 p.m. Thursday night off of Refugio Road. It prompted evacuation warnings for some of the scattered ranch homes in Refugio, and Venadito Canyons. No damage has been reported.

About 400 firefighters aided by aircraft have been fighting the fire. It could take a few days to contain it, because of the rugged terrain. The fire has burned into the area charred by the Sherpa wildfire several years ago, and the limited fuel supply helped slow its growth.

The cause is under investigation.