California Coast News

Santa Barbara County man to spend at least 70 years in prison for multiple child molestation convictions

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 22, 2024 at 9:46 AM PDT
Photo by Tim Hufner/Unsplash

Assaults took place over a more than decade long period.

A former coach in the Santa Ynez Valley has been sentenced to more than 70 years in prison for child molestation.

Santa Barbara County prosecutors say Gregory Scott Ray was convicted of sexually assaulting eight young boys over a more than decade long period. They say he met some of his victims because they were classmates of his kids. He also helped coach some baseball and volleyball teams.

The attacks finally came to light when one of the victims told a friend about what had happened, and the friend told a school official.

In June, the 57-year-old Santa Ynez man was convicted in a jury trial of more than three dozen charges related to the string of assaults.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsSolvangSanta Ynezchild molestation
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco