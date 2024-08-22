2024
Party Time! Diversity, inclusivity to be celebrated on South Coast at Pacific Pride Festival

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 22, 2024 at 8:17 AM PDT
Pacific Pride Foundation
Santa Barbara's Pacific Pride Foundation is holding its 2024 Pride Festival this weekend

Santa Barbara's Chase Palm Park will be the home of the Pacifc Pride Foundation's Pride Festival Saturday

Diversity and inclusivity will be celebrated on the South Coast this weekend, with a huge festival.

The 2024 Pacific Pride Festival will take place Saturday at Santa Barbara’s Chase Palm Park.

There’s entertainment, food trucks, a beer garden, and booths from more 70 community groups. It’s free, and runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

The festival is hosted by the Pacific Pride Foundation. The nearly half century old organization provides support for Santa Barbara County’s LGBTQ+ community, and works and to prevent the spread of HIV and AIDS.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
