Party Time! Diversity, inclusivity to be celebrated on South Coast at Pacific Pride Festival
Santa Barbara's Chase Palm Park will be the home of the Pacifc Pride Foundation's Pride Festival Saturday
Diversity and inclusivity will be celebrated on the South Coast this weekend, with a huge festival.
The 2024 Pacific Pride Festival will take place Saturday at Santa Barbara’s Chase Palm Park.
There’s entertainment, food trucks, a beer garden, and booths from more 70 community groups. It’s free, and runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.
The festival is hosted by the Pacific Pride Foundation. The nearly half century old organization provides support for Santa Barbara County’s LGBTQ+ community, and works and to prevent the spread of HIV and AIDS.