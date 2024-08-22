Party Time! Diversity, inclusivity to be celebrated on South Coast at Pacific Pride Festival

Diversity and inclusivity will be celebrated on the South Coast this weekend, with a huge festival.

The 2024 Pacific Pride Festival will take place Saturday at Santa Barbara’s Chase Palm Park.

There’s entertainment, food trucks, a beer garden, and booths from more 70 community groups. It’s free, and runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

The festival is hosted by the Pacific Pride Foundation. The nearly half century old organization provides support for Santa Barbara County’s LGBTQ+ community, and works and to prevent the spread of HIV and AIDS.