First Family out and about in the Santa Ynez Valley during their vacation

The President and the First Lady are continuing their vacation in Santa Barbara County, and there have been sightings as members of the Biden family have played tourist in the Santa Ynez Valley.

It’s the talk of the Valley. It’s been four decades since a sitting President has vacationed in the valley.

"There's a lot of buzz in the Valley. Everyone seems to be enjoying seeing them out and about...they've been in Solvang, and Santa Ynez," said Bob Oswaks, the owner of Bob’s Well Bread Bakeries in Los Alamos and Ballard.

He had his own brush with the First Family. "When a regular customer came in and had a much, much larger order than she normally has, I knew what it was all about."

The White House Press Office hasn’t released specifics about the First Family’s vacation. The indications are they will stay into the weekend, but there’s no official word on when they will depart.

Matt Markovich Air Force One at Santa Barbara Airport Tuesday morning.

The Valley has a history of presidential visits. President Reagan spent his summer vacations at a ranch in the mountains above the Santa Ynez Valley when he was in office in the 1980’s.

