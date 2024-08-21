2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Motorcyclist seen swerving through traffic at high speeds in Ventura County dies when he crashes

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 21, 2024 at 2:05 PM PDT
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Witnesses say he was swerving in and out of traffic, and even using the shoulder to pass vehicles before running off the highway.

CHP investigators say a motorcyclist, who was speeding, and swerving across lanes on Highway 101 in Ventura County during the Wednesday morning commute, was killed when he lost control of the bike, and crashed.

It happened just after 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, on northbound Highway 101 near Springville Drive in Camarillo.

Witnesses told officers that the cyclist was serving across lanes to pass people, and at one point was passing people on the shoulder. The motorcycle went onto the dirt shoulder, and crashed into a fence.

The 25-year-old Oxnard man was thrown off of the motorcycle. He later died at a hospital.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsmotorcycle accident101 crash
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco