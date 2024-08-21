Motorcyclist seen swerving through traffic at high speeds in Ventura County dies when he crashes

CHP investigators say a motorcyclist, who was speeding, and swerving across lanes on Highway 101 in Ventura County during the Wednesday morning commute, was killed when he lost control of the bike, and crashed.

It happened just after 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, on northbound Highway 101 near Springville Drive in Camarillo.

Witnesses told officers that the cyclist was serving across lanes to pass people, and at one point was passing people on the shoulder. The motorcycle went onto the dirt shoulder, and crashed into a fence.

The 25-year-old Oxnard man was thrown off of the motorcycle. He later died at a hospital.