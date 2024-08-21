28 arrested for string of agriculture related thefts in Ventura County

A task force has arrested 28 people in Ventura County following an unusual crime spree. There’s been a rash of tractor thefts in rural areas of the county between Oxnard and Camarillo.

Detectives say during August, there was a spike in agricultural thefts and burglaries in the area. When tractors were recovered, they were often stripped of batteries, and key electrical components.

Because it’s a rural area, investigators had a hard time identifying potential suspects.

Last weekend, the task force saturated the area, leading to the arrests. They say more are pending. Detectives are urging members of the ag community to hide the keys to their farm vehicles, and to make sure key items like tractor batteries are marked so they can be identified if stolen.