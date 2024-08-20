Ventura County based symphony orchestra announces 30th anniversary season, featuring six concerts

A symphony orchestra made up of some of Southern California’s leading studio musicians has announced plans for a six concert, 30th anniversary season in Ventura County.

The New West Symphony will kick off the season with a January concert called “A Symphonic Harmony,” featuring some classic movie music. The series features a concert called the “Best of Beethoven.” And, a concert for younger audiences will showcase the symphony performing the soundtrack from the movie “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial” synced to a screening of the movie.

The concerts are at the Thousand Oaks Performing Arts Center, and the Rancho Campana Performing Arts Center in Camarillo.

Meanwhile, the Symphony announced that it’s extended the contract of Artistic and Music Director Michael Christie for five years, through 2029.