Trial date set for Ventura County man charged with planning to kill U.S. Supreme Court justice

A trial date has been set for a Ventura County man accused of trying to assassinate a U.S. Supreme Court Justice. Nicholas John Roske will face trial in June of 2025 for the incident involving Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Roske was arrested near Kavanaugh’s Maryland home in June of 2022. The Simi Valley man had a gun, a knife, zip ties, and was dressed in black when he was dropped off by a taxi near the home. He was arrested after he called 911, threatening suicide.

Detectives say after he was arrested, he said he was upset that the high court might overturn Roe. Vs. Wade, the case which legalized abortion. They say Roske also feared Kavanaugh would vote to loosen gun control laws.

He pled not guilty to an attempted murder charge, setting the stage for next June’s trial.