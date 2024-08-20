2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

President, First Lady arrive in Santa Barbara County for vacation after big DNC speech in Chicago

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 20, 2024 at 3:46 AM PDT
President Biden speaks at the Democratic National Convention Monday night.
President Biden speaks at the Democratic National Convention Monday night.

Air Force One arrives at Santa Barbara Airport just after 2 a.m. Tuesday morning. The President and First Lady are vacationing in the Santa Ynez Valley.

The President and First Lady are in Santa Barbara County Tuesday morning, after his emotional farewell speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

The President got a rousing reception from Democrats during a speech in which he talked about some of the highlights of his administration. He called on the party to unite behind Kamala Harris.

After his speech, the President and First Lady flew from Chicago to Santa Barbara, with Air Force One touching down at Santa Barbara Airport just after 2 a.m. They then went by motorcade to the Santa Ynez Valley.

President Biden arriving at Santa Barbara Airport early Tuesday morning.
White House pool video
President Biden arriving at Santa Barbara Airport early Tuesday morning.

They are staying at a private ranch in the Valley. The White House Press Office hasn’t released the details of their vacation. It’s possible they may stay in the Valley until this coming weekend.

It's been decades, but the Valley was a regular Presidential vacation spot. During the 1980's President Ronald Reagan had his Western White House at Rancho Del Cielo, a private ranch in the mountains above the Santa Ynez Valley.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsSanta Ynez ValleyRonald Reagan
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco