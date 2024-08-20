President, First Lady arrive in Santa Barbara County for vacation after big DNC speech in Chicago

The President and First Lady are in Santa Barbara County Tuesday morning, after his emotional farewell speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

The President got a rousing reception from Democrats during a speech in which he talked about some of the highlights of his administration. He called on the party to unite behind Kamala Harris.

After his speech, the President and First Lady flew from Chicago to Santa Barbara, with Air Force One touching down at Santa Barbara Airport just after 2 a.m. They then went by motorcade to the Santa Ynez Valley.

White House pool video President Biden arriving at Santa Barbara Airport early Tuesday morning.

They are staying at a private ranch in the Valley. The White House Press Office hasn’t released the details of their vacation. It’s possible they may stay in the Valley until this coming weekend.

It's been decades, but the Valley was a regular Presidential vacation spot. During the 1980's President Ronald Reagan had his Western White House at Rancho Del Cielo, a private ranch in the mountains above the Santa Ynez Valley.