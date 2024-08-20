2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Detectives say mail thieves nabbed thanks to a victim who set up a sting operation

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 20, 2024 at 1:22 PM PDT
Detectives say this AirTag tracking device led them to two mail thieves in Santa Barbara County.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office
Detectives say this AirTag tracking device led them to two mail thieves in Santa Barbara County.

After getting mail stolen once, the victim mailed herself a AirTag tracking device. When thieves stole that package, it led investigators to their doorstep.

A mail theft victim in Santa Barbara County apparently has a little detective in her, so she set up a sting operation which led to the arrest of two suspected thieves.

The woman had some items stolen from her box at the Los Alamos Post Office. She decided to do something about it. She mailed herself another package, this one containing a wireless AirTag tracking locator.

When the package was stolen, she reported it to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives. The investigators say they tracked the device to Santa Maria.

They arrested Virginia Lara of Santa Maria and Donald Terry from Riverside. Detectives say the duo had the stolen AirTag, as well as items from more than a dozen other victims. They were arrested for charges ranging from burglary to identity theft.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco