Detectives say mail thieves nabbed thanks to a victim who set up a sting operation

A mail theft victim in Santa Barbara County apparently has a little detective in her, so she set up a sting operation which led to the arrest of two suspected thieves.

The woman had some items stolen from her box at the Los Alamos Post Office. She decided to do something about it. She mailed herself another package, this one containing a wireless AirTag tracking locator.

When the package was stolen, she reported it to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives. The investigators say they tracked the device to Santa Maria.

They arrested Virginia Lara of Santa Maria and Donald Terry from Riverside. Detectives say the duo had the stolen AirTag, as well as items from more than a dozen other victims. They were arrested for charges ranging from burglary to identity theft.