2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Nature triggers hillside fire in Santa Barbara County, in a place with a history of similar blazes

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 18, 2024 at 9:01 PM PDT
A small hillside fire in Hope Ranch was triggered by gas and steam coming from a fissure.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
A small hillside fire in Hope Ranch was triggered by gas and steam coming from a fissure.

Santa Barbara County firefighters knocked down a small brush fire burning on a bluff in the Hope Ranch area, but they were unable to stop the cause of it.

For decades, gas and steam coming from natural fissures in the hillside have periodically triggered small fires. This is the fourth incident in the area last decade.

A plastic drainage pipe was damaged, but no structures were threatened by Sunday afternoon’s blaze.
Tags
california coast newsfire safetycal coast news
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco