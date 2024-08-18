Nature triggers hillside fire in Santa Barbara County, in a place with a history of similar blazes
Santa Barbara County firefighters knocked down a small brush fire burning on a bluff in the Hope Ranch area, but they were unable to stop the cause of it.
For decades, gas and steam coming from natural fissures in the hillside have periodically triggered small fires. This is the fourth incident in the area last decade.
A plastic drainage pipe was damaged, but no structures were threatened by Sunday afternoon’s blaze.