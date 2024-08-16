Ventura County Sheriff's deputy injured while trying to arrest wanted man

A Ventura County Sheriff’s deputy is recovering from injuries he suffered when he was dragged by the car of a wanted felon officers were trying to arrest.

It happened Tuesday night, in Ventura. Deputies spotted Bryan Torres at a Ventura gas station. He was wanted for a felony warrant. They say Torres resisted arrest, and sped out of the station. But, one of the deputies was dragged by the car thorough the gas station’s parking lot.

The officer suffered what are described as serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Torres was located in Oxnard on Wednesday, where he was arrested without incident. The 30-year-old Ventura man was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest, as well as for his previous arrest warrant.