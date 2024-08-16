Unemployment numbers up in the Tri-Counties for the second month in a row

There’s some not so good news about the economy in the Tri-Counties. Unemployment numbers have spiked in the region for the second month in a row.

The jobless rate went from 4.5% in June to an even 5% in July for Ventura County. In Santa Barbara County, the percentage of people out of work climbed from 4.2% to 4.5%.

San Luis Obispo County’s unemployment numbers are also up month-to-month, going from 3.9% to 4.2%.

Statewide, though the unemployment rate remained flat for the third month in a row, at 5.2%