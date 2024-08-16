2024
California Coast News

Unemployment numbers up in the Tri-Counties for the second month in a row

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 16, 2024 at 11:52 AM PDT
California Employment Development Department

The state percentage remains flat for the third month in a row, at 5.2%

There’s some not so good news about the economy in the Tri-Counties. Unemployment numbers have spiked in the region for the second month in a row.

The jobless rate went from 4.5% in June to an even 5% in July for Ventura County. In Santa Barbara County, the percentage of people out of work climbed from 4.2% to 4.5%.

San Luis Obispo County’s unemployment numbers are also up month-to-month, going from 3.9% to 4.2%.

Statewide, though the unemployment rate remained flat for the third month in a row, at 5.2%
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
