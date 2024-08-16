2024
California Coast News

Judge who helped create court mental health diversion program in Ventura County retires

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 16, 2024 at 12:40 PM PDT
Nancy Ayers served as a Ventura County Superior Court Judge for 15 years.

A Ventura County Superior Court judge credited with helping to develop a program to steer mentally ill criminals towards mental health services, instead of jail has retired.

Nancy Ayers was appointed to the bench by Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2009.

During her 15 year tenure, Ayers worked with more than a half dozen agencies to create the Mental Health Diversion program.

Before being appointed to the court, Ayers worked for 15 years as a deputy district attorney in Ventura, and Fresno Counties.
