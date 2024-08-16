Judge who helped create court mental health diversion program in Ventura County retires

A Ventura County Superior Court judge credited with helping to develop a program to steer mentally ill criminals towards mental health services, instead of jail has retired.

Nancy Ayers was appointed to the bench by Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2009.

During her 15 year tenure, Ayers worked with more than a half dozen agencies to create the Mental Health Diversion program.

Before being appointed to the court, Ayers worked for 15 years as a deputy district attorney in Ventura, and Fresno Counties.