California Coast News

All under one roof: The Ventura County Fire Department finally gets a long sought new headquarters

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 15, 2024 at 1:18 PM PDT
The Ventura County Fire Department has a new 100,000 square foot headquarters building in Thousand Oaks.

Building allows the Department to consolidate a number of offices involved in operations which are spread out across the county.

After years of operating out of buildings scattered around the county, the Ventura County Fire Department finally has a centralized headquarters.

"This is allowing us to bring our whole team together under one roof. Prior to this, we had people at our headquarters in Camarillo, we had people in offsite trailers, we had people in other office buildings, we had people all over the county," said Ventura County Fire Chief Dustin Gardner.

He said they got a deal on an office building on Conejo Spectrum Street in Thousand Oaks which saved taxpayers millions. The price tag to build a 40,000 square foot building near their training facility in Camarillo was about $40 million. The County bought the 100,000 square foot building in Thousand Oaks for $15 million.

It will house everything from administrative offices to human resources.

A backup 911 dispatch center will be built in the complex, in case the main facility in Camarillo is knocked out of service.

It will also have space for the Ventura County Resource Management Agency, so people will have one-stop shopping to get plans for new buildings cleared for fire safety.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
