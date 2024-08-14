2024
California Coast News

UC Santa Barbara's Chancellor steeping down from the post after three decades on the job

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 14, 2024 at 12:02 PM PDT
UC Santa Barbara Chancellor Henry Yang has announced he's stepping down from the post after more than three decades on the job.
UCSB
Dr. Henry Yang says he will continue at UCSB as a researcher, and will teach. Yang is a mechanical engineering professor.

There’s a big change coming to a major university in the Tri-Counties.

UC Santa Barbara’s Chancellor has announced he’s stepping down after three decades on the job. In a letter to the campus community, Henry Yang said at the end of the coming academic year, he’ll be returning to research, and teaching as a professor. He’s a professor of mechanical engineering.

He's authored or co-authored nearly 200 research papers, as well as a heavly used textbook for students./

During his tenure, the university has risen in prominence. Its faculty members have won six Nobel Prizes, and a Pulitzer Prize. The campus has added a number of buildings and expanded campus housing, and is in the process of trying to add more housing.

Yang was selected for the post in 1994. He has the longest tenure of any Chancellor in the UC system’s history.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
