UC Santa Barbara's Chancellor steeping down from the post after three decades on the job

There’s a big change coming to a major university in the Tri-Counties.

UC Santa Barbara’s Chancellor has announced he’s stepping down after three decades on the job. In a letter to the campus community, Henry Yang said at the end of the coming academic year, he’ll be returning to research, and teaching as a professor. He’s a professor of mechanical engineering.

He's authored or co-authored nearly 200 research papers, as well as a heavly used textbook for students./

During his tenure, the university has risen in prominence. Its faculty members have won six Nobel Prizes, and a Pulitzer Prize. The campus has added a number of buildings and expanded campus housing, and is in the process of trying to add more housing.

Yang was selected for the post in 1994. He has the longest tenure of any Chancellor in the UC system’s history.