Man gets 62 years to life sentence for sexually assulting Ventura County girl

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 14, 2024 at 12:22 PM PDT
Photo by Tim Hufner/Unsplash

Attacks occurred during a five year long period.

A Ventura County transient who molested a homeless girl for years has been sentenced to more than six decades in prison.

Prosecutors say Jameson Paul Johnson started sexually assaulting the girl when she was 11, and it continued until she was 15. They were both transients at the time.

He was finally arrested for making criminal threats against the victim, and her mother. The victim reported the abuse after he sent her threatening letters from prison. The 41-year-old man was convicted of 13 felony counts.

Johnson received a 62 years to life prison sentence this week.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
