Ventura County man facing 325 year prison sentence for molesting multiple children

A Ventura County man is facing a 325 year prison sentence after being convicted of molesting multiple children.

Jesus Andrew Sapien was convicted of 13 felony child molestation charges.

The case against the Port Hueneme man fcame to light in 2000, when a six-year-old told their mother they had been molested. Investigators then found two additional cases.

All three victims were under the age of 14. The 44-year-old man will be sentenced on September 10th.