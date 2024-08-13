Let's party! Central Coast stadium adds plaza giving fans a tailgate experience while watching games

A Central Coast sports stadium is getting a new, nearly five million dollar addition which combines the experience of a tailgate party with actually being able to watch a game.

The Cal Poly Partner Plaza has been added to the university’s Alex Spanos Stadium. The stadium is home to Cal Poly’s football and soccer teams.

The 14,000 square foot hospitality area off of the stadium’s north end zone includes three terraces. There are two food and drink venues, and one beverage area.

The plaza will also be used for concerts, and as a lunch or snack spot. The nine month long construction project is being completed just in time for the upcoming fall football and soccer seasons.