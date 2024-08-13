2024
California Coast News

Let's party! Central Coast stadium adds plaza giving fans a tailgate experience while watching games

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 13, 2024 at 2:58 PM PDT
Cal Poly San Luis Obispo's Alex Spanos Stadium has a new plaza giving fans a tailgate type experience in the stadium.
Cal Poly
$4.75 million addition to Cal Poly's Alex Spanos Stadium includes three terrace levels, with food and drink options.

A Central Coast sports stadium is getting a new, nearly five million dollar addition which combines the experience of a tailgate party with actually being able to watch a game.

The Cal Poly Partner Plaza has been added to the university’s Alex Spanos Stadium. The stadium is home to Cal Poly’s football and soccer teams.

The 14,000 square foot hospitality area off of the stadium’s north end zone includes three terraces. There are two food and drink venues, and one beverage area.

The plaza will also be used for concerts, and as a lunch or snack spot. The nine month long construction project is being completed just in time for the upcoming fall football and soccer seasons.
