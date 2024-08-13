2024
Getting some of those who need it most prepared for disasters: 805Undocufund gets state grant

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 13, 2024 at 3:48 PM PDT
The Thomas Fire burning at Faria Beach in 2017.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU News
The Thomas Fire burning at Faria Beach in 2017.

Money will help the non-profit prepare the community for future disasters.

A non-profit organization which provides disaster relief to undocumented individuals and families in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties has received its first ever state grant.

805Undocufund was created in 2018 to help undocumented residents hit by the massive Thomas Wildfire. It tried to fill in the cracks for people who didn’t qualify for more traditional types of disaster relief, supporting efforts like emergency housing.

The organization got a $75,000 grant from the State Office of Emergency Services. It’s intended to improve the ability of the community to deal with the impacts of extreme weather events, like massive wildfires and flooding.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco