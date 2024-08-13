Getting some of those who need it most prepared for disasters: 805Undocufund gets state grant

A non-profit organization which provides disaster relief to undocumented individuals and families in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties has received its first ever state grant.

805Undocufund was created in 2018 to help undocumented residents hit by the massive Thomas Wildfire. It tried to fill in the cracks for people who didn’t qualify for more traditional types of disaster relief, supporting efforts like emergency housing.

The organization got a $75,000 grant from the State Office of Emergency Services. It’s intended to improve the ability of the community to deal with the impacts of extreme weather events, like massive wildfires and flooding.

