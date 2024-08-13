Central Coast library will be closed indefinitely while new facility is being built

A Central Coast community is temporarily losing its library. The Buellton Library’s last day of service is Wednesday. It’s currently at 140 West Highway 246. That space will be renovated into a senior center.

A new library is being built on a historic site on Dairyland Road, but there is no timeline yet on when it will be ready for use.

All books placed on hold for pickup at the Buellton Library must be picked up by tomorrow, or the orders will be cancelled. And, the Library’s collection of materials is no longer visible in the online catalog. However, people can still access online downloads and streams.

Because library materials are being packed for storage, and the move, people are being asked to hold onto items they might normally want to donate to the library.