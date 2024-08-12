Program which helps kids, adults battle substance abuse in Santa Barbara County gets financial boost

A family, and a local concert promoter teamed up to make a huge contribution to a grass roots programs which helps kids, and young adults in Santa Barbara County with drug and alcohol addiction.

The Berti Family, and entertainment company owner Earl Minnis have made a combined donation of $200,000 to the Daniel Bryant Youth and Family Treatment Centers.

The centers were founded by Santa Barbara businessman Bob Bryant, in honor of his son who died from a drug overdose. They’ve grown from one to three centers, and are credited with helping more than 9000 people during the history.

In addition to helping the center, the donations are helping to underwrite a August 31 concert fundraiser at the Lobero Theater featuring Chubby Checker. Tickets are $25 for the concert.