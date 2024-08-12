Earthquake centered in the Los Angeles area rocks parts of the Tri-Counties
No injuries reported from the magnitude 4.4 quake.
Parts of the Tri-Counties were rocked by an earthquake which hit Southern California Monday afternoon.
The magnitude 4.4 quake happened at 12:20 p.m., with the epicenter about three miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles.
The quake was widely felt in Ventura County, and there were reports from a few people who noticed it in Santa Barbara County.
There have been no reports of injuries or damage.