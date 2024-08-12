2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Earthquake centered in the Los Angeles area rocks parts of the Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 12, 2024 at 12:48 PM PDT
A magnitude 4.4 quake rocked parts of Southern California Monday afternoon.
USGS
A magnitude 4.4 quake rocked parts of Southern California Monday afternoon.

No injuries reported from the magnitude 4.4 quake.

Parts of the Tri-Counties were rocked by an earthquake which hit Southern California Monday afternoon.

The magnitude 4.4 quake happened at 12:20 p.m., with the epicenter about three miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles.

The quake was widely felt in Ventura County, and there were reports from a few people who noticed it in Santa Barbara County.

There have been no reports of injuries or damage.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsquakeearthquake
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco