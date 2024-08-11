2024
San Buenaventura Mission targeted by burglar

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 11, 2024 at 10:25 PM PDT
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Man arrested for break in, thefts.

A man has been arrested in connection with a burglary at one of the Tri-Counties historic missions.

Someone broke into the San Buenaventura Mission, in downtown Ventura. Detectives say the burglar forced their way in through a window, and then ransacked the office and several other rooms. A number of the mission’s, as well as some personal items were stolen.

A surveillance video caught the burglar on tape. An officer recognized the man. Investigators say they located Aaron Pierce a few hours later.

They say when he was arrested, he had items which were taken in the burglary with him. Pierce was also wanted on a warrant for failure to appear in court for a prior burglary arrest.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
