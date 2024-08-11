San Buenaventura Mission targeted by burglar

A man has been arrested in connection with a burglary at one of the Tri-Counties historic missions.

Someone broke into the San Buenaventura Mission, in downtown Ventura. Detectives say the burglar forced their way in through a window, and then ransacked the office and several other rooms. A number of the mission’s, as well as some personal items were stolen.

A surveillance video caught the burglar on tape. An officer recognized the man. Investigators say they located Aaron Pierce a few hours later.

They say when he was arrested, he had items which were taken in the burglary with him. Pierce was also wanted on a warrant for failure to appear in court for a prior burglary arrest.