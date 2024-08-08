Prosecutors say fatal officer-involved shooting of man in Santa Barbara County was justified
Family went to authorities for help, saying he was armed and unstable. Shooting came after hours long standoff.
Santa Barbara County prosecutors ruled the officer-involved fatal shooting of a mentally unstable man who was threatening people was justified. Westley Klotthor was fatally wounded during an hours-long standoff in Santa Maria in January.
Prosecutors say the 32-year-old man’s family had gone to authorities the day before the shooting for help, saying he was unstable. They say the next day, the family returned, saying the man had a gun and made threats.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies got a restraining order to seize the weapon, as well as an order for a mental health hold. When they tried to serve them at the family’s home, Klottor refused to surrender. A SWAT teams was called, and negotiators were brought in to try to defuse the situation.
But, investigators say Klotter went into the backyard and pointed what appeared to be a laser gun sight at some officer observing the situation from a neighbor’s yard. Two officers opened fire, fatally wounding the man.