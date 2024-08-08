Prosecutors say fatal officer-involved shooting of man in Santa Barbara County was justified

Santa Barbara County prosecutors ruled the officer-involved fatal shooting of a mentally unstable man who was threatening people was justified. Westley Klotthor was fatally wounded during an hours-long standoff in Santa Maria in January.

Prosecutors say the 32-year-old man’s family had gone to authorities the day before the shooting for help, saying he was unstable. They say the next day, the family returned, saying the man had a gun and made threats.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies got a restraining order to seize the weapon, as well as an order for a mental health hold. When they tried to serve them at the family’s home, Klottor refused to surrender. A SWAT teams was called, and negotiators were brought in to try to defuse the situation.

But, investigators say Klotter went into the backyard and pointed what appeared to be a laser gun sight at some officer observing the situation from a neighbor’s yard. Two officers opened fire, fatally wounding the man.