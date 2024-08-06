2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Big shaker! Magnitude 5.2 earthquake in the Central Valley felt in much of the Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 6, 2024 at 9:57 PM PDT
Preliminary reports of some of the places where a magnitude 5.3 earthquake south of Bakersfield was felt Tuesday night.
USGS
Preliminary reports of some of the places where a magnitude 5.3 earthquake south of Bakersfield was felt Tuesday night.

5.2 quake followed by a 5.5, and 4.1: Quakes centered about 30 miles southwest of Bakersfield.

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake in Kern County rocked much of the state, including parts of the Tri-Counties.

The quake occurred at 9:09 Tuesday night, with the epicenter about 30 miles south of Bakersfield. It was followed by a magnitude 4.5 quake at 9:10, and a 4.1 at 9:17.

The main quake was widely felt in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties, but no damage was reported. Some people reported feeling it in San Luis Obispo County as well.

Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones says the 5.2 quake didn't occur on a major known fault. She says there was a major quake which caused some deaths in the same region in the 1950's.

During the first half hour after the quake, more than 20 smaller quakes were reported. Many of them were felt in Kern County, but not in most parts of the Tri-Counties.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsquakesearthquakes
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco