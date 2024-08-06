Big shaker! Magnitude 5.2 earthquake in the Central Valley felt in much of the Tri-Counties

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake in Kern County rocked much of the state, including parts of the Tri-Counties.

The quake occurred at 9:09 Tuesday night, with the epicenter about 30 miles south of Bakersfield. It was followed by a magnitude 4.5 quake at 9:10, and a 4.1 at 9:17.

The main quake was widely felt in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties, but no damage was reported. Some people reported feeling it in San Luis Obispo County as well.

Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones says the 5.2 quake didn't occur on a major known fault. She says there was a major quake which caused some deaths in the same region in the 1950's.

During the first half hour after the quake, more than 20 smaller quakes were reported. Many of them were felt in Kern County, but not in most parts of the Tri-Counties.