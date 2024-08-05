Ventura County man could get 150+ year prison sentence after child sexual abuse convictions

There were floats, dancers, local dignitaries, and more than 600 horses as a huge crowd packed Santa Barbara’s waterfront for the 100th annual Old Spanish Days Historical Parade.

The very first El Desfile Historico was in 1924. The anniversary was celebrated in style Friday afternoon, as perfect weather set the stage for the parade.

For decades, the parade was on State Street. Because of the restaurant parklets which have closed part of the street, it’s been on Cabrillo Boulevard along the beach for the last few years.

The crowd was a mix of local residents and tourists. Johan Portillo of Long Beach says he, his wife, and young daughter found the parade by accident:



