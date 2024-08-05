They're off! SpaceX launches 23 satellites from the Central Coast

It was a stunning early morning sight in the skies above the Tri-Counties for those who were able to see it.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket took off from Vandenberg Space Force Base early Sunday morning, with a payload of 23 communications satellites. Some people were able to see the 12:24 a.m. launch, but the marine layer obscured it in many areas.

The reusable first stage booster successfully landed on a barge off the West Coast.

It's the second successful launch from the base since a malfunction on a Falcon 9 rocket in July meant its satellite payload didn't successfully reach orbit.