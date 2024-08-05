State Coastal Commission to look at spike in SpaceX rocket launches from Central Coast

They’re a part of life in the Tri-Counties. But, does more need to be done to regulate the impacts of SpaceX rocket launches from the Central Coast?

The State Coastal Commission is looking at the issue. The number of SpaceX Falcon 9 flights from Vandenberg Space Force Base in 2024 already exceeds the current agreement, and the Air Force is seeking permission to increase the total to reflect the situation. The Commission has been looking at the question for months, with postponements in action to allow for more research, as well as talks about how to address some concerns.

Sunday’s launch, which carried 23 communications satellites into orbit, was the 25th from the base this year.

The Air Force has an agreement with the State Coastal Commission for six SpaceX flights a year, but is seeking to up it to 50.

It’s also wants to hike the number of Falcon 9 first stage booster landings at the base to 12. Most of the time, the boosters land on an offshore barge. It’s more efficient to land back at the base, but when they do, it creates sonic booms.

Some environmental groups have raised a variety of concerns about the impacts of the increased launches.

Commission officials are proposing an approval with conditions. They include efforts to minimize sonic booms, improved biological monitoring, and programs to reduce the impacts of marine debris from weather balloons used to check pre-launch wind conditions.

When the staff report was released July 25, the Air Force hadn’t yet responded to the latest proposal.

SpaceX isn't the only company to launch rockets from Vandenberg, but there are only a handful of others a year. The Air Force also periodically conducts tests of unarmed intercontinental ballistic missiles from the base.

The Commission will look at the SpaceX issue when it meets in Calabasas Thursday.

