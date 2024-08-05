Port of Hueneme part of new $30 million program to improve efficiency of supply chain

A Ventura County port is part of a new digital network involving five major container ports intended to improve the flow of goods.

The state has invested $30 million dollars to help create what’s known as the California Port Data partnership. The Port of Hueneme is getting nearly four million dollars for the cloud-based data management system.

The idea is by sharing data about port operations, it will help make the supply chain more efficient, and resilient.

The partnership involved the Port of Hueneme, the Port of Los Angeles, the Port of Long Beach, the Port of San Diego, and the Port of Oakland. Together, the state's ports handle 40% of the nation’s containerized imports, and 30% of the exports.