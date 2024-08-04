Man overboard! Man who fell overboard from a boat in the Channel Islands found after search

A man is recovering from an ordeal in the Channel Islands, when he fell overboard from a boat, and had to swim for 45 minutes before being rescued.

It happened just before 4 p.m. Saturday, about six miles northeast of Santa Cruz Island. Coast Guard officials a 66-year-old man fell off a boat. He wasn’t wearing a life preserver.

Two Coast Guard vessels, and a Coast Guard helicopter started a search, with some civilian boats and aircraft joining in the effort. At around 4:30 one of the civilian boats spotted the man, and he was pulled from the water.

He was then transferred to one of the Coast Guard boats. It was determined he was okay, and didn’t need medical care. The man was returned to the boat he was originally on before falling overboard.