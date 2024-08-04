2024
California Coast News

Man overboard! Man who fell overboard from a boat in the Channel Islands found after search

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published August 4, 2024 at 11:44 PM PDT
A 66-year-old man was rescued after falling overboard from a boat in the Channel Islands, and swimming for about 45 minutes before he was rescued.
U.S. Coast Guard
Man wasn't wearing a life preserver at the time.

A man is recovering from an ordeal in the Channel Islands, when he fell overboard from a boat, and had to swim for 45 minutes before being rescued.

It happened just before 4 p.m. Saturday, about six miles northeast of Santa Cruz Island. Coast Guard officials a 66-year-old man fell off a boat. He wasn’t wearing a life preserver.

Two Coast Guard vessels, and a Coast Guard helicopter started a search, with some civilian boats and aircraft joining in the effort. At around 4:30 one of the civilian boats spotted the man, and he was pulled from the water.

He was then transferred to one of the Coast Guard boats. It was determined he was okay, and didn’t need medical care. The man was returned to the boat he was originally on before falling overboard.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
