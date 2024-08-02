Detectives say they've arrested two men behind a half dozen commercial burglaries in Ventura County

Detectives say they’ve arrested two Southern California men for a string of commercial burglaries in Ventura County.

Six businesses in Moorpark and Thousand Oaks were targeted by burglars on June 17. Investigators say in all of the burglaries, two men broke the windows of businesses and stole money.

There was surveillance video of some of the break-ins. The detectives say all of the burglaries were similar in nature, and it appears the same two men were responsible for all six crimes.

They say they identified two Los Angeles County men as suspects. They were arrested this week in the Los Angeles area, and have been brought back to Ventura County to face felony burglary charges.